El pasado lunes, tan solo unos días después de ser atropellado mientras entrenaba en bicicleta en Italia, Nicky Hayden fallecía en el hospital como consecuencia de las graves lesiones del accidente. Desde ese momento, las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de dolor y condolencias.
De entre todos ellos, ahora, destaca la emotiva carta que le ha dedicado su hermano Roger, en la que destaca que, si era bueno sobre la moto, donde llegó a ser una leyenda del deporte, no lo era menos cuando se quitaba los guantes y el casco.
Nicky my brother, our story wasn't suppose to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you. I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend. I could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road with you again,. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it. I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years. Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide. This picture is special to me, because after some bad luck and it looked like your world title was over, I grabbed you like this and told you it was still your year, and that was the first thing you did to me when I saw you at the podium. Tell me it back. Even during this incredibly difficult time I still have my faith, I believe if god will bring you to it, he will bring you through it. Till we ride again I love you. #letsgetit #69
Junto a una imagen de ambos, con Nicky agarrándole la cabeza exultante de alegría tras proclamarse campeón del mundo de Moto GP, escribe un texto muy emotivo que ofrecemos íntegro.
La carta
"Nicky, hermano mío, se suponía que nuestra historia no tenía que terminar así. Fuiste campeón del mundo por una razón. Nunca he conocido a nadie con tus ganas de competir. Recuerdo que crecimos compartiendo habitación y tú siempre estabas estudiando las notas que tenías de tu anterior carrera cuando tan solo teníamos 12-13 años.
Hiciste a todo el mundo mejor"
Nunca olvidaré que el lunes después de que ganases el campeonato del mundo me despertaste para ir a correr. Cosas como esa es lo que te diferenciaban del resto e hicieron de ti una leyenda. Podría continuar por aquí. Hiciste a todo el mundo mejor, porque cuanto no estabas montábamos en bici o moto para mejorar en cuanto a la diferencia que había contigo.
Me empujaste a dar lo mejor de mí mismo, pero por encima de ello siempre recordaré la clase de hermano que eras. Eras una leyenda como piloto y como hermano. Siempre estabas ahí sin importar lo que pasase. Siempre querías ayudar y me alegra que pudieras verme durante los últimos años en mi mejor momento, tanto sobre la moto como sin ella.
Podría estar sentado aquí todo el día preguntándome el por qué de todo esto, pero prefiero dar las gracias por haber tenido un hermano como tú durante 33 años. No te preocupes, tengo a las sobrinas controladas, no tendrán novios hasta que lleguen a la universidad y enseñaré a los sobrinos lo que se necesita para ser un campeón en lo que decidan.
Esta foto es especial para mí porque después de tener algo de mala suerte durante el curso parecía que tu título se escapaba, pero entonces te agarré y te dije que todavía era tu año, y precisamente eso fue lo primero que me dijiste cuando te vi en el podio. Dímelo otra vez. Incluso en este momento increíblemente difícil todavía tengo fe y creo que si Dios te trajo hasta aquí, él te guiará hasta que volvamos a pilotar juntos.
Te quiero
