MarÃa Menounos y Keven Undergaro se comprometÃan por todo lo alto hace casi dos aÃ±os, con una pedida en directo en un programa de radio y por sorpresa. Su boda no ha sido para menos y tambiÃ©n la han celebrado por todo lo alto, ni mÃ¡s ni menos que el dÃa de fin de aÃ±o en Times Square, y a pocos minutos de finalizar el 2017. Una boda sorpresa que celebran despuÃ©s de 19 aÃ±os de relaciÃ³n y que solo conocÃan los productores del show radiofÃ³nico, el representante y los padres de la presentadora.
La pareja se daba el "sÃ, quiero", en la que pudo ser la Ãºltima boda del aÃ±o y que celebraron mientras estaban trabajando. Y es que Menounos era copresentadora del especial de noche vieja en Fox junto a Steve Harvey. Ã‰l fue el encargado de oficiar la boda como parte de su programa.
#nye will always be a celebration for us! What a magical night. Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible...to everyone who helped in Big and small ways. From you Maura and your genius idea, to my best friend @alyssawallerce who was the best maid of honor ever, to @giannetos who not only handled my glam but filled every gap in between, @christinajpacelli and nick for helping me get my nye looks down to new friends like maria who helped me pull off wardrobe change miracles, to our driver michael who was just an angel, to fox for allowing us to get married on this special night, to @iamsteveharveytv For getting ordained & performing our marriage, to @garymantoosh For helping me get all the details in place and his asst sarah, to @pronovias For my gorgeous winter wonderland gown, to @elizberkley & hubby greg for helping kev get his @ralphlauren tux, @jeandousset & Angela for rushing our beautiful rings, @dimitrioskphoto for these beautiful pics and to all the people who shared in our moment and loved on us. It took a village. If Iâ€™m forgetting anyone forgive me-i will rectify in another post! Hahah Honestly I donâ€™t know how to properly thank This next person, what a dream come true for @jonbonjovi to perform our first dance song. I bawled watching it all over again last night. For him to take the time, for his musicians & roadies to take the time to do this for me-Iâ€™m just beyond thankful. Beyond moved. God bless you jon. Iâ€™m here for you always, forever and a daytune in to @siriusxmstars at 10 am pacific to hear all the details live. Next weeks issue of @people will have even more!
Tras la boda, la pareja organizÃ³ una pequeÃ±a celebraciÃ³n en su hotel junto a amigos y familiares. "Siempre quise una boda muy Ãntima y a pesar de que esto es lo contrario solo podemos invitar a nuestra familia mÃ¡s cercana, por lo que la presiÃ³n de a quiÃ©n invitar desaparece. Ha sido perfecto", aseguraba la presentadora a 'People'.
El vestido elegido para la ocasiÃ³n fue un vestido de Pronovias, con silueta de sirena y escote en forma de corazÃ³n al que aÃ±adiÃ³ un abrigo a juego con una impresionante cola.
