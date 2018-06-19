Aprovechando la festividad anglosajona del Día del padre, celebrada hace un día, la actriz Anne Hathaway no se ha olvidado de felicitar a su padre en las redes sociales. Sin embargo, ha sido una felicitación especial, pues la actriz ha querido relatar los problemas que tuvo su padre cuando era joven.
Una foto de la actriz de pequeña junto a su padre, ha sido la imagen con la que ha acompañado un gran texto en el que se relata con detalle, la vida que ha llevado su padre desde que tenía 10 años. "Mi padre creció en la pobreza, tuvo que conseguir su primer trabajo a los 10 años. Ahora es uno de los abogados más respetados en su campo. Pero cuando mis hermanos y yo éramos niños, nuestro papá no paraba de trabajar todos los días y todavía así sacó tiempo para entrenar a nuestros equipos de fútbol y ayudó en todas mis obras de teatro", relataba la actriz.
My Dad grew up in poverty, got his first job when he was 10, and is now among the most respected lawyers in his field. When my brothers and I were growing up, our Dad commuted an hour and half to work every day and still coached our soccer teams and helped out the stage crew on every one of my shows (he put himself through college and law school as a stage hand- long live Buster). He has the hugest Leo heart and is thrillingly smart- also, he is a bad-ass who doesn’t take $&@! from anyone. He taught me how to use my brain, to try and make the world a better place, and told me that I should never lie so that way I would never need to remember anything (it’s true). Simply put, he is my hero. My Dad and I- not to mention my entire family- are disgusted and rocked to our core by the current administration’s shocking decision to separate asylum seeking immigrant families, the consequence of which is creating orphans with living parents. In appreciation of my father, and in honor of all the fathers torn from their children because of this brutal policy, I am making a donation to @americansforimmigrantjustice in my father’s name (link in my bio). I invite you to join me and make a donation of any size in your father’s name. Also, for those of you who are going to slam me for politicizing Father’s Day- I’m Jerry Hathaway’s daughter and I speak my mind: you are on the wrong side of history.
Anne Hathaway ha querido hace público el amor y el orgullo que siente hacia su padre: "En pocas palabras, él es mi héroe... Aprecio a mi padre, y en honor a todos los padres que están separados de sus hijos, debido a esta política brutal, voy a hacer una donación a diferentes causas que dan hogares a familias y animo a todos a que hagan lo mismo", concluía.
De esta manera, la actriz invita a todos su seguidores a que se animen a realizar donaciones. Actualmente, Anne Hathaway cuenta con más de 11 millones de seguidores por lo que su cuenta de Instagram es una gran forma para lanzar mensajes caritativos.
