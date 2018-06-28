La muerte del patriarca de los Jackson ha conmocionado a su familia. Especialmente a Paris Jackson, la hija del desaparecido 'Rey del Pop', del que hace tan solo unos días se cumplió 9 años de su muerte. La joven ha querido homenajear a su abuelo en redes sociales.
Para ello, ha compartido una serie de fotografías en las que se aprecia sus manos entrelazadas en la cama del hospital, fotos de Joe Jackson cuando era joven hasta anciano. "DEP el HALCÓN. Joseph Jackson", ha escrito Paris. "Pasar esos últimos momentos contigo lo fueron todo. Tener la posibilidad de decirte todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de despedirme fue una bendición. Todos los que fueron a visitarte lo hicieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo por ti en sus corazones. Orgullosos de ti, de ser tus hijos, tus nietos, tus bisnietos; orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que te has pasado la vida creando; orgullosos de ser un Jackson", escribe la actriz como despedida a su abuelo, que sufría un cáncer terminal.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Joe Jackson fue el impulsor de los Jackson Five y, tras la muerte de Michael Jackson, Paris, Prince y Blanket se fueron a vivir con sus abuelos. "Tú eres el primer verdadero Jackson. La leyenda que lo empezó todo. Ninguno de nosotros estaría de ni lejos donde estamos si no fuese por ti. Eres el hombre más fuerte que conozco. El trabajo de toda tu vida pasará a la historia, igual que tú, para ser conocido como uno de los grandes patriarcas que jamás han vivido", confiesa.
Paris Jackson estaba muy unida a su abuelo y lo ha dejado patente con este mensaje en el que también afirma: "Apreciaré cada momento contigo hasta el día en que muera, especialmente nuestros últimos momentos. Haber podido cogerte la mano, tumbarme a tu lado, acariciarte, darte besos por todas las mejillas y la frente, ha significado más de lo que nunca sabrás. Siento inmensa gratitud por ti, y siempre lo haré, todos lo sentimos de esa manera. Gracias por todo de verdad. Descansa en paz en esta transición. Te veo en mis sueños muy, muy pronto".
