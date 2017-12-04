La Reina de Bután es la monarca más joven del mundo

Aunque ahora mismo la atención global está unánimemente enfocada en la Familia Real británica y su recibimiento a Meghan Markle, merece la pena desviar el foco hacia otra Familia Real de rancio abolengo y enorme fortuna: la de Bután. El Rey, Jigme Khesar Namgyel, y la Reina, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, han liderado la transición democrática de su país y son padres de un precioso niño de año y medio. Con 36 y 27 años, es ella la que está causando una ola de admiración global por su belleza y dedicación a las causas benéficas. Estamos ante la monarca más joven del mundo: subió al trono con solo 21, en 2011.
11 November 2017: Coinciding with the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen formally launched the "Bhutan for Life" initiative. Bhutan for Life, a joint initiative of the Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is a strategic and long-term solution to ensure that Bhutan remains economically and environmentally sustainable forever. The Bhutan for Life initiative draws on the exceptional success story of Bhutan in conservation, guided by the farsighted vision of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and strengthened by the continued efforts of His Majesty The King. Bhutan for Life aims to protect, save, and monitor wildlife and habitats, provide sustainable ecosystem goods and services for Bhutan and its neighbours, maintain Bhutan's forest cover and its promise to remain carbon neutral for all time, support the thousand of people living in protected areas through job creation and community improvements, and strengthen the enforcement and management of protected areas. #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #QueenofBhutan #Bhutan #Environment #Conservation #BhutanforLife
Apasionada del arte y, sobre todo, de la pintura, estudió inglés, historia, economía, geografía y pintura en un internado en la India y, más tarde, se graduó en Psicología e Historia del Arte en la Regent's University de Londres. Fue justo al terminar sus estudios y volver a Bután cuando anunció su compromiso con el Rey, conocido como el Rey Dragón. Desde entonces, se ha dedicado sobre todo a su papel de patrona en la Royal Society for Protection of Nature y a otras instituciones benéficas, como la Cruz Roja o la Bhutan Kidney Association.
En febrero de 2016, la pareja real tuvo a su primer hijo, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, y para celebrarlo se plantaron 108.000 árboles jóvenes, con el objetivo de que la ciudadanía los nutriera como si hicieran lo mismo con el pequeño príncipe. La Reina Pema no rechaza la indumentaria occidental, pero lo cierto es que es más probable verla vestida con el traje típico de su país o 'looks' de inspiración tradicional, casi siempre en colores alegres. Viste como lo hace su pueblo.
This October, we celebrate five luminous years since the Royal Wedding. The year 2011 was special, as the people of Bhutan were introduced to Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, whom the Bhutanese people have grown to love and admire. This year is special because we have been introduced to His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, and the happiness in our corner of the world has brightened. We celebrate these precious joys with the October calendar released on www.yellow.bt, featuring a beautiful photograph of Their Majesties with HRH The Gyalsey at the Lingkana Palace. #HisMajesty #KingJigmeKhesar #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #Wangchuck #Gyalsey #Prince #precious #joy #Bhutan #RoyalWeddingAnniversary #desktopcalendar #happiness #love