Lista de nominados de los Premios Emmy

El próximo 17 de septiembre, la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos entregará los premios Emmy 2017 en una ceremonia en la que Stephen Colbert hará de maestro de ceremonias. Estos son los principales nominados a los galardones:
Mejor comedia
- Atlanta.
- Mejor comedia.
- Black-ish.
- Master of None.
- Modern Family.
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
- Veep.
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies.
- Fargo.
- Feud.
- Genius.
- The Night Of
Mejor actor protagonista de drama
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).
- Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans).
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).
- Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Mejor actriz protagonista de drama
- Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino).
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale).
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).
- Robin Wright (House of Cards).
Mejor actor de reparto de drama
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul).
- Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us).
- David Harbour (Stranger Things).
- Michael Kelly (House of Cards).
- John Lithgow (The Crown).
- Mandy Patinkin (Homeland).
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld).
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
- Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black).
- Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale).
- Chrissy Metz (This Is Us).
- Thandie Newton (Westworld
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mejor actor protagonista de comedia
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Aziz Ansari (Master of None).
- Zach Galifianakis (Basket)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Mejor actriz protagonista de comedia
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things).
- Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie).
- Alison Janney (Mom)
- Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep).
- Tracee E. Ross (Black-ish)
- Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Louie Anderson (Baskets
- Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
- Tony Hale (Veep)
- Matt Walsh (Veep)
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
- Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
- Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
- Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
- Judith Light (Transparent)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actor protagonista de miniserie o tv movie
- Riz Ahmed (The Night Of).
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock).
- Robert de Niro (The Wizard of Lies).
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
- Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
- John Turturro (The Night Of)
Mejor actriz protagonista de miniserie o tv movie
- Carrie Coon (Fargo).
- Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
- Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
- Jessica Lange (Feud)
- Susan Sarandon (Feud)
- Reese Wintherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o tv movie
- Bill Camp (The Night Of)
- Alfred Molina (Feud)
- Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
- David Thewlis (Fargo)
- Stanley Tucci (Feud)
- Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o tv movie
- Judy Davis (Feud)
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
- Regina King (American Crime)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
- Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Mejor tv movie
- Black Mirror
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Wizard of Lies