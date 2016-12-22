Lena Dunham mete la pata (otra vez) hablando sobre el aborto

Parece increÃble que Lena Dunham, la actriz, productora, escritora y directora celebrada como uno de los mayores talentos de Hollywood, se muestre en no pocas ocasiones tan torpe e incapaz de controlar el impulso infantil de soltar lo primero que le pasa por la cabeza.
En esta ocasiÃ³n hablaba para su influyente podcast 'Women of the Hour' del aborto; un tema controvertido ahora que Donald Trump llega a la Casa Blanca.
La incomprensible frase con la que terminÃ³ su intervenciÃ³n en el podcast fue la siguiente: "Lo que tengo que aclarar es que, hasta el momento, jamÃ¡s he sufrido un aborto, aunque me hubiera gustado".
RÃ¡pidamente, las redes sociales se llenaron de mujeres preguntÃ¡ndose por quÃ© querrÃa alguien pasar por una experiencia que puede ser todo menos agradable. La bola de nieve social llegÃ³ a tal punto, que Dunham tuvo que pedir disculpas desde su cuenta de Instagram, donde rogÃ³ perdÃ³n por lo que calificÃ³ de "una broma de mal gusto".
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don't choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of "delusional girl" persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.
"Mis palabras salieron de la boca de la mujer delirante que me posee en no pocas ocasiones, una mujer que oscila entre la sabidurÃa y la ignorancia", se justificÃ³.
"Lo que dije no tiene explicaciÃ³n. JamÃ¡s, jamÃ¡s, trivializarÃa intencionalmente el reto emocional y fÃsico que significa terminar con un embarazo. Mi Ãºnico objetivo era aumentar la concienciaciÃ³n con esta causa y disminuir el estigma que se cierne sobre las mujeres que abortan. Me tomo los derechos reproductivos de las mujeres estadounidenses muy en serio, mÃ¡s que cualquier otra cosa", concluyÃ³ Lena Dunham.