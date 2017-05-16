Rarísimo: la firma de Melania Trump es casi idéntica a la de su marido Donald Trump

La rana ha saltado a propósito de una carta que Melania Trump le envió a Pamela Anderson, agradeciéndole que esta le enviara un abrigo de piel sintética para convencerla de no usar pieles de animales, y que se ha reproducido en los medios de comunicación. El ejército de analistas que escrutan cada movimiento de la pareja ha hecho notar la similitud notable entre su firma y la de su marido, el presidente Donald Trump. El tipo de letra es prácticamente le mismo. ¿Por qué?
@pamelaanderson You have made a monumental impact on our country for the better of the world - and a step towards ending legal torture and cruelty of animals. You proactively made this happen by doing it with grace and sharing a beautiful alternative. Not with anger belittlement or sarcasm. I'm so proud of you - you are a Brave person and we stand by you. This is so significant- and history will realize that YOU were the relentless voice using your voice to help those who had no voice. I'm so grateful for Melania to embrace this understanding because what the first family represents is very symbolic and I believe that Melania wants to do the best for all. I can't describe how happy I am - like a big brother seeing their sister graduate- I am filled with crazy joy and impossible happiness for you ... Your hard work has paid off!!! And like a Disney movie - maybe the little minks and foxes are running around the forest tonight in a magical dance because atleast they know that two hugely influential people are committed to protecting them!!!! #nofur #pamelaanderson #melaniatrump #flotus #goodnews #pamanderson #vegan #vegetarian #conscious #respect #anticruelty #helpanimals #betterthananoscar #thankyou #proudbigbrother
La experta en el análisis del trazo escrito Sheila Kurtz, toda una autoridad en la materia que estudió hace años la letra de Donald Trump, no ha podido más que calificar la similitud como “absolutamente fascinante”. Cuando le preguntaron si era común que dos personas que viven juntas y que están muy compenetradas terminaran firmando juntas, Kurtz fue taxativa: “De ninguna manera”.
“Esta coincidencia es buscada. Está hecha a propósito”; dictaminó Kurtz. “O alguien le enseñó a Melania cómo imitar la letra de su marido o se trata de un sello pero, sin duda, es algo voluntariamente planeado”.
