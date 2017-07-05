Celine Dion es un icono de moda hasta desnuda

5 jul 2017

Celine Dion está en París, centro neurálgico de su nuevo Titanic. Su reino ya no es del mundo de la canción ligera, sino que pertenece a la moda. Para ser más concreta, a la alta moda, otro barco que lleva años anunciando su propio hundimiento. Pero, de momento, la orquesta suena, y Dion y París vibran al unísono mecidas por el click click de las cámaras de los fotógrafos del "street style" y del couché de lujo. Ayer, Katy Perry colgó en su Instagram un vídeo en el que se veía a la cantante haciendo monerías en la terraza de su habitación de hotel: estaba en plena sesión para 'Vogue'.

A sus 59 años, Celine Dion está "on fire". Tanto, que la revista colgó en su perfil de Instagram una foto de la diva, desnuda, en el camerino. En el larguísimo texto, se cuenta cómo lleva los últimos cinco años vistiéndose de alta costura en sus actuaciones en Las Vegas, y que para facilitar que los diseños se ajusten a sus movimientos sobre el escenario, su equipo añade velcros a los trajes para ajustes sobre la marcha y cambios rápidos. Que Dion es una clienta top no lo duda casi nadie, pero para prueba su testimonio: los equipos de las firmas viajan a Nevada al menos tres veces para ultimar los 'fittings'. Su lánguida figura es regia hasta replegada sobre sí misma en una silla.

Sin embargo, Dion no fue siempre santo de la devoción de los editores de moda que dominan este mundo. El milagro de su revalorización un nombre: Law Roach, juez del 'reality' 'American Next Top Model' y creador del estilo de Zendaya. A él le debemos impagables looks firmados por Vetements, Kanye West u Off White, marcas hasta hace unos meses en las antípodas del estilo de la canadiense. Se conocieron justamente hace un año precisamente en la Semana de la Moda de París y la mutación de Celine Dion en estos doce meses ha sido brutal.

