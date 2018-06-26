Esta 'youtuber' y bloguera australiana de Queensland se llamada Freelee y se ha convertido en noticia después de demostrar a sus miles de seguidores en las redes como es día a día su nueva vida en la jungla. Una fiel defensora del veganismo que vive ahora apartada de la civilización, sin necesidad de ropa, maquillaje o excesos y cuya vida en la jungla le ha permitido ahorrar miles de dólares, según informa el diario Daily Mail.
Todo ello comiendo frutas y verduras cultivadas por ella misma, duchándose en las lluvias amazónicas y bebiendo el agua de los riachuelos. Además de librarse de estos gastos básicos también presume de haber ahorrado más de 4.000 euros en productos cosméticos durante el tiempo que lleva en la jungla y también en ropa, ya que Freelee prescinde de ella prefiriendo vivir desnuda o cubriéndose con ropa hecha de materiales orgánicos.
At one point I used to waste so much money buying designer handbags, and for what? To be admired by random strangers? To be accepted into some sort of ‘elite’ club? Envied by friends? Looking back I realise I just lacked true purpose and direction in life. I was also looking for love and acceptance through an expensive, wasteful lie. Thankfully, I woke up. Now I dream about a waste-free world and really believe it’s possible if we start with ourselves. I decided to learn a new skill that helps with this focus and am now making bags out of 100% palm leaf. They are reusable for years (depending on how u treat it), biodegradable and #zerowaste. They are also great for gifts. I know not all of you can make these bags, however, what you can do now is implement little changes into your lifestyle that will make a huge impact on the world around you. Firstly, go vegan ofcourse!If you go for take away food, always take reusable plastic containers.Take a photo of business cards instead of taking the actual card.Shop in second-hand stores for pre-loved bargains.Use a menstrual cup instead of tampons.Always take reusable produce bags for fruits and veggies.Ride your bike to close destinations instead of driving. BAM These are only a few tips, feel free to add more in the comments #gofreeyourself
A sus 37 años esta 'youtuber' asegura además haber conseguido escapar de la "civilización occidental" con su pareja para dejar a un lado la "vida esclava" que le suponía ir a trabajo todos los días.
Lately I go days without looking in the mirror even once, and I find it incredibly freeing. This was definitely not always the case. As a young woman I became obsessed with my reflection. I would spend hours a day analysing and comparing. Was it because I was vain? Because I thought I was too perfect for this world? On the contrary, I saw a face filled with 'imperfections'. I believed the story I was told by advertisements, that I was born inadequate and in desperate need of enhancement. I saw normal human charateristics as defects to be erased or covered; to be ashamed of. I hated my skin, especially my freckles. My smile was too narrow and my teeth too crooked. My top lip too skinny. Eyes not big enough. My hair too fine. The reality is, I didn't see the real me in the mirror. I didn't see the cheeky girl who loved to explore nature for hours and play in the dirt and creeks, instead I saw the ugly lies the beauty industry fed me. I've now been many months without makeup, fake lashes, creams, treatments etc and it feels so damn liberating. Remember, you were not born flawed, you were born into a flawed system. You were designed to be wild and free, to get dirty, to love and laugh, to explore and experience this beautiful planet - not to stress over your humanness. Don't buy the lie$ #gofreeyourself
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", expresa esta bloguera bajo sus fotografías. Sin duda toda una alternativa al consumismo que Freelee ya ha convertido en viral a través de sus redes sociales.
11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a waterfast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life. Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle. I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land. I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace. I haven't shaved my bodyhair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over 6 months... I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you.#gofreeyourself (ps- I do not recommend water fasts).
