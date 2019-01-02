A Dorcas Kasinde no le hubiese gustado que este vídeo se convirtiera en viral, pero es un hecho. La modelo fue coronada como la mujer más guapa de África y, mientras le colocaban la corona de Miss continental, su pelo empezó a arder en llamas ante el estupor de los allí presentes.
¿Qué es lo que pasó? Que, cuando estaba recibiendo la felicitación de una de sus adversarias, acercó la cabeza a las bengalas que había preparadas para la celebración y estas prendieron su cabeza, haciendo cundir el pánico entre los presentes que no daban crédito a lo que estaba sucediendo.
Miss Congo, tras el susto, pudo ser coronada y se prosiguió con la ceremonia después de que la organización aclarase que solo había sufrido quemaduras en el cabello y que, dentro de lo que podía haber pasado, todo quedó en un susto. Y en una anécdota que ya es historia del certamen de belleza.
De hecho, poco después ofrecieron una foto en Instagram de la modelo en su trono, sonriente, como si no hubiese pasado nada. Seguro que ha aprendido que no hay que acercarse en demasía a los elementos de pirotecnia...
Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde has won the 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. The contest took place in the early hours of Friday 28th December 2018 at the Calabar International Conference Centre, Nigeria. Kasinde, who beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to the second and third positions respectively to clinch the crown, went home with $35,000 and a sport utility vehicle. She was crowned by the winner of the 2017 edition of the pageant, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi of Botswana. Earlier, the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, said it was time for Africans to appreciate themselves. Ayade said that Africa does need the western media to tell its story, which they always centered on poverty and wars. ” This is a celebration of African beauty, brain and heritage; the world will see what African brain and beauty is all about. ” The judges should come down and look at those things that make a woman truly African; it is not just the skin colour. “Tunisians and Moroccans are light-skinned but they are Africans,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 countries participated in the event. They include Cameroon, Morocco, Tanzania, Togo and Ghana. Nigerian singers Innocent Idibia (2face) and Tiwatope Savage-Balogun ( Tiwa Savage) entertained the audience. #missafrica #missafricacalabar2018 #Calabar #crossriverstate #beautypageant #mostbeautiful #mostbeautifulgirlintheworld #crownedprincess #crowned #africanism #africanqueen #girls #beauties #women #blackwomen #festival #beautifulsmile #dorcaskasinde #misscongo #african #africangirl #blackbeauty #winner #worldcaptures #exploreeverything #exoticplaces #africanbeauty #placestovisitinnigeria #calabarfestival #nigeria
