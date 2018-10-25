Sara Puhto es una 'blogger' finlandesa que ya cuenta con más de 300 mil seguidores en Instagram y que promueve la dieta vegana, el pensamiento 'body positive', la salud física y lo más importante, la felicidad. En su perfil de Instagram se dedica a compartir fotos muy reveladoras de la realidad que puede esconderse tras una aparentemente 'perfecta' foto de Instagram.
Ella muestra a sus seguidores como el hecho de cambiar el ángulo o meter tripa en una fotografía puede cambiar por completo la realidad del cuerpo de cualquier persona, incluido el suyo. Para demostrarlo sube fotografías con segundos de diferencia una al lado de la otra para poder comparar lo que es la realidad y lo que se ve en Instagram.
Instagram isn’t reality It’s so easy to post a photo similar to the left and pretend that there was no posing, flexing or planning behind the photo, that it was candid. People would assume I look like that all time time. But I don’t. We constantly see pictures like this and compare our actual candid photos to these “fake” candid photos. Expecting that we have to look flawless without trying and getting upset with ourselves when we don’t. Instagram isn’t reality. I used to look at photos of me similar to the right and think all these insecure thoughts of my body looking too wide, having no curves. But now I realise there is nothing wrong with the right photo. I don’t need to look as small as possible and have abs 24/7 to feel like I am worthy or to love my body. I don’t have an hourglass figure and I don’t need to have one. I am beautiful the way I am, no matter what angle, flexing or not. And so are you, start believing it. We are all unique and need to start embracing that. Life would be so boring if we all looked the same. You don’t need to change your body. Change the way you see yourself.------------------------------------------ . . . #candidphoto #instagramvsreality #mybody #flatstomach #loveyourbody #selfesteem #loa #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique
Con esto Sara intenta decir a sus seguidores y al mundo que la confianza en uno mismo y el amor propio es lo más importante para comenzar a sentirnos bien con nosotros mismos.
Bikini bodies On the left I'm sucking in, flexing and posing. On the right I'm relaxing my body (how I would normally look in a bikini)!! Don't be scared to wear a bikini because your body isn't similar to bikini models seen on media. Those models don't even look like that in reality because of photoshop, posing and flexing!! Don't obsess about losing weight and getting fit just for a holiday, or so you can take photos in a bikini. It will drive you crazy, trust me, I know, I've done it plenty of times. It just ends up with annoyance and disappointment when you see "unflattering" photos and it feels like your work never 'paid off'. We all come in different shapes and sizes. We are our own worst critics. We always think people are judging us as hard as we are judging ourselves. But that is not true, so don't be hard on yourself!! Go out there and have fun in your bikini rather than constantly worrying about how you look in it! You are absolutely amazing no matter what you wear or how you look!!------------------------------------------ . . . #bikinibody #bodypositive #insecurity #youareabadass #believeinyou #youcandothis #bodylove #bodyimage
Toda una lección 'body positive' con la que Sara Puhto ya ha convertido sus publicaciones de Instagram en virales.
