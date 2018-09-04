Parece que la relación entre Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin molesta a más de una persona. Ambos empezaron a salir hace unos meses, justo después de que ambos cortaran con sus respectivas exparejas. Las alarmas de su romance saltaron cuando a ambos se les vio en actitud muy cariñosa por la ciudad de Nueva York.
Todo ha ido muy rápido, tanto, que ambos tienen pensado casarse al año que viene, según afirmaron en sus redes sociales los propios protagonistas, al publicar una foto en la que el cantante le pide matrimonio a la modelo.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Las críticas han sido las protagonistas de este momento tan único que está viviendo al pareja. Después de aguantar un tiempo en silencio, Hailey Baldwin ha respondido a la revista australiana 'Stellar' que: "He aprendido a hacer todo lo posible por ignorar la negatividad en este momento para poder disfrutar esta temporada de mi vida", explicaba.
"No tengo muy claro que he hecho para merecer esta felicidad, pero estoy absolutamente agradecida con Dios por una persona tan increíble para compartir mi vida. Ninguna palabra podría expresar mi gratitud", concluía la modelo. Parece que entre Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin va todo viento en popa.
