El pasado mes de octubre, Lena Dunham se sometió a una histerectomía total donde le extirparon el útero y el cérvix. Ahora, la actriz ha tenido que volver a pasar por quirófano y lo ha compartido con sus seguidores.
Ella misma, mediante una imagen y un texto, ha explicado por qué ha tomado esta decisión. "Ayer me sometí a una operación de dos horas para que me quitaran el ovario izquierdo, que estaba encapsulado en tejido cicatrizal y fibroso que se unía a mi intestino y presionaba varios nervios, convirtiendo casi en imposibles tareas como caminar o hacer pis. A lo largo del último mes había ido empeorando más y más hasta el punto de convertirme en un burrito humano tratando de pasar por una persona", ha confesado en su perfil.
La actriz, que tuvo que cancelar su gira con HBO con la que promocionaba su nueva serie, 'Camping', y que ha confesado padecer endometriosis, ha seguido relatando: "Llevo ya 25 años viendo a un terapeuta. ¡Y estos son los resultados!", refiriéndose al hecho de que fuese algo psicológico.
En la imagen, Lena muestra con orgullo sus cicatrices e intenta concienciar de que los tratamientos médicos deberían ser un derecho. "No todas nuestras historias como mujeres son iguales", asegura. "Me siento muy afortunada a nivel creativo y emocionada ante mi nuevo y mejorado ombligo y sé que tengo mucha, muchísima suerte de contar con un seguro médico y con dinero para pagar todo lo que no cubra mi póliza", ha afirmado.
Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp. Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human. *** My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure that the nurses were diligently monitoring. I was so out of it that I thought I looked sensually moody a la Charlotte Rampling (turns out it was more of a constipation vibe.) *** A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one). That I should get acupuncture and take supplements (I do). That I should see a therapist because it’s clearly psychological (year 25 of therapy, y’all. These are the fruits!) But a big lesson I’ve learned in all of this is that health, like most stuff, isn’t linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you’re also happier than you’ve been in years. I feel blessed creatively and tickled by my new and improved bellybutton and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off of my plan. But I’m simultaneously shocked by what my body is and isn’t doing for me and red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right in this country and that women have to work extra hard just to prove what we already know about our own bodies and beg for what we need to be well. It’s humiliating. *** My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it’s opened me up in wild ways and it’s given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don’t have to look one way, our pain is our gain and oh shit scars and mesh “panties” are the fucking jam. Join me, won’t you? *** @lauriesimmons
