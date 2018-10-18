18 oct 2018

El pasado mes de octubre, Lena Dunham se sometió a una histerectomía total donde le extirparon el útero y el cérvix. Ahora, la actriz ha tenido que volver a pasar por quirófano y lo ha compartido con sus seguidores.

Ella misma, mediante una imagen y un texto, ha explicado por qué ha tomado esta decisión. "Ayer me sometí a una operación de dos horas para que me quitaran el ovario izquierdo, que estaba encapsulado en tejido cicatrizal y fibroso que se unía a mi intestino y presionaba varios nervios, convirtiendo casi en imposibles tareas como caminar o hacer pis. A lo largo del último mes había ido empeorando más y más hasta el punto de convertirme en un burrito humano tratando de pasar por una persona", ha confesado en su perfil.

La actriz, que tuvo que cancelar su gira con HBO con la que promocionaba su nueva serie, 'Camping', y que ha confesado padecer endometriosis, ha seguido relatando: "Llevo ya 25 años viendo a un terapeuta. ¡Y estos son los resultados!", refiriéndose al hecho de que fuese algo psicológico.

En la imagen, Lena muestra con orgullo sus cicatrices e intenta concienciar de que los tratamientos médicos deberían ser un derecho. "No todas nuestras historias como mujeres son iguales", asegura. "Me siento muy afortunada a nivel creativo y emocionada ante mi nuevo y mejorado ombligo y sé que tengo mucha, muchísima suerte de contar con un seguro médico y con dinero para pagar todo lo que no cubra mi póliza", ha afirmado.

