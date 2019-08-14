Katy Perry rodeada de un nuevo escándalo -hace menos de un mes era condenada por plagio-. Y en esta ocasión la cosa es grave. Uno de los bailarines que ha participado con ella en un videoclip, acusa a la cantante de una agresión sexual que habría tenido lugar en 2010.
Se trata de Josh Kloss, con quien grabó 'Teenage Dream'. El modelo asegura que, después de ese trabajo, durante una fiesta, le bajó los pantalones delante de un buen número de personas y enseñó su pene a los presentes sin que él pudiera hacer nada por evitarlo.
Ha sido en Instagram donde Kloss ha roto su silencio para dar los detalles de esta situación que tuvo que vivir: "Después de conocer a Katy, cantamos la venerada canción 'Open the eyes of my heart'. Ella era genial y amable. Cuando había otras personas a su alrededor ella era fría como el hielo, e incluso llamó al acto de besarme 'asqueroso' a todo el set mientras filmaba".
"Estaba bastante avergonzado, pero seguía dando lo mejor de mí, ya que mi ex estaba ocupada engañándome y mi hija era solo una niña pequeña, sabía que tenía que aguantar por ella. Después del primer día de rodaje Katy me invitó a un club de 'striptease' en Santa Bárbara. Me negué y le dije: 'Tengo que volver al hotel y descansar, porque este trabajo es todo lo que tengo ahora mismo'", continúa con el relato.
Las mujeres con poder son igual de repugnantes que los hombres con poder"
"Así que vi a Katy un par de veces después de su ruptura con Russel. Una vez traje a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johny Wujek a la luz de la luna. Y cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y todavía era mi 'crush'. Pero cuando me di la vuelta para presentar a mi amiga, bajó mi ropa interior para mostrarle a un par de sus amigos y a la multitud que nos rodeaba mi pene. ¿Te imaginas lo patético y avergonzado que me sentí?", se lamenta al contar precisamente ese capítulo al que se refiere la agresión sexual.
Y hace un llamamiento a la igualdad entre sexos también en este terreno de los acosos y las agresiones: "Simplemente digo esto ahora porque nuestra cultura está decidida a demostrar que los hombres con poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres con poder son igual de repugnantes".
Por el momento, Perry no se ha pronunciado al respecto.
