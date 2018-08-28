Kayla Itsines es una entrenadora personal, autora y empresaria australiana que triunfa en Instagram con los ejercicios de la Bikini Body Guides (BBG) Te contamos siete cosas que quizá no sepas de la gurú del fitness, Kayla Itsines.
1. Itsines es un apellido griego y se pronuncia [it ‘s seen – ess]. Precisamente es eso, como se pronuncia su apellido la pregunta que más le han hecho en su vida de celebrity del fitness.
2. Se arrepiente de llamar a su primera app y a su método BBG (Body Biquini Guide) La Guía de la operación biquini. BBG también se ha convertido en uno de los hashtags más populares y eficientes de Instagram.
Kayla explica que cuando ella lanzó el concepto BBG el mundo era un lugar diferente y el concepto de operación bikini y cuerpo de bikini era algo ampliamente aceptado y con lo que muchas chicas se identificaron de inmediato. Sin embargo en una entrevista con la revista Bloomberg ella se distanció de su idea original e incluso llegó a decir que se arrepentía de haber usado ese nombre.
Luego explicó a Business Insider que en sus inicios ella no pensó que su alcance fuera a ir más allá de su ciudad, Adelaide en Australia, pero al convertirse en un asunto global entendió que el concepto de cuerpo de bikini podía tener diferentes interpretaciones en otros países. "Afortunadamente ahora puedo demostrar que el cuerpo de bikini no es un único tipo de cuerpo y que es un concepto más relacionado con la autoestima".
3. Se lió con su entrenador personal y ahora es su pareja. Tobias Pearce se llamaba su entrenador personal que ahora es su novio. Hoy la celebrity publicaba una story de Instagram donde fardaba de un novio que toca el piano. El chico se puso a tocar el piano en la sala de espera de un aeropuerto de Italia. Aquí el cuenta cómo se conocieron y lo que ella ha representado en su vida.
The story of Kayla and I is a windy tale with ups and downs and all arounds. We have travelled the world, been on emotional roller coasters, we have broken down side by side and strived onward and upward time and time again. The moment we first met and started dating I was so excited I told almost everyone I knew, how much and how easily I could imagine being with her for the rest of my life, our future together was so bright. Most of my old PT clients still laugh at me about it. Now 6 years later, the only difference is, I can’t imagine a single moment without her. When you meet that ‘someone’ it will change your life. Maybe not instantly but it will. I’ve often had people say I have a decent degree of intelligence and I spend a lot my time studying. But most of the important lessons and pieces of information I’ve learned over the past 6 years, have been from Kayla, and I couldn’t have learned them otherwise. Google has a lot of answers, but not all of them. I have been taught so much by Kayla and as a result have learned to love, forgive, accept, persevere, connect and be vulnerable with the right people. Learning all of these things has changed my life more than anything I can find on Google. Ive been through some of the hardest times in my life during these 6 years. I’ve been betrayed, abused and hated and lost friends and family. But, that when standing compared to the way she has and is able to make me feel, all else is instantly redundant. Kayla is the most amazing woman in the world, if only everyone else knew that too. Not because she’s a global success, not because of anything other than what sits in her heart. A divine set of morals, ethics and behaviours that make her not only physically the most beautiful woman to grace this planet, but as a person and emotionally, the best lover and fiancé that could be. I may not be perfect by any measure, but I aspire to be the man you need and can love everyday. Kayla, I cannot wait to make you my wife, and for you to be the future mother of our children. Somehow I don’t think Kayla Pearce has quite the same ring to it, but you’ll have to deal with it.
4. Entrenaba a personas mayores (y se aburría). A los 18 años Kayla era una entrenadora profesional y cualificada que trabaja con personas de la tercera edad. Ella cree que frustraba y aburría a sus alumnas de entonces.
5. Está en la lista de las personas jóvenes más ricas del mundo desde 2016 y TIME la incluyó entre las 25 personas más influyentes de Internet.
6. Entre los 15 y 16 años le diagnosticaron una endometriosis, tuvo que someterse a una intervención quirúrgica y los médicos le dijeron que no podría hacer mucho más por su cuerpo, en términos de esfuerzos físicos. También le dijeron que probablemente no podría tener hijos. “Empecé a ir al gimnasio, a entrenar y a sentirme mejor conmigo misma. Cuando alguien lo está pasando mal me pide consejo y le digo que se asegure de estar sana, en forma y fuerte”.
