28 ago 2018

Compartir en google plus

Kayla Itsines es una entrenadora personal, autora y empresaria australiana que triunfa en Instagram con los ejercicios de la Bikini Body Guides (BBG) Te contamos siete cosas que quizá no sepas de la gurú del fitness, Kayla Itsines.

1. Itsines es un apellido griego y se pronuncia [it ‘s seen – ess]. Precisamente es eso, como se pronuncia su apellido la pregunta que más le han hecho en su vida de celebrity del fitness.

2. Se arrepiente de llamar a su primera app y a su método BBG (Body Biquini Guide) La Guía de la operación biquini. BBG también se ha convertido en uno de los hashtags más populares y eficientes de Instagram.

Kayla explica que cuando ella lanzó el concepto BBG el mundo era un lugar diferente y el concepto de operación bikini y cuerpo de bikini era algo ampliamente aceptado y con lo que muchas chicas se identificaron de inmediato. Sin embargo en una entrevista con la revista Bloomberg ella se distanció de su idea original e incluso llegó a decir que se arrepentía de haber usado ese nombre.

Luego explicó a Business Insider que en sus inicios ella no pensó que su alcance fuera a ir más allá de su ciudad, Adelaide en Australia, pero al convertirse en un asunto global entendió que el concepto de cuerpo de bikini podía tener diferentes interpretaciones en otros países. "Afortunadamente ahora puedo demostrar que el cuerpo de bikini no es un único tipo de cuerpo y que es un concepto más relacionado con la autoestima".

3. Se lió con su entrenador personal y ahora es su pareja. Tobias Pearce se llamaba su entrenador personal que ahora es su novio. Hoy la celebrity publicaba una story de Instagram donde fardaba de un novio que toca el piano. El chico se puso a tocar el piano en la sala de espera de un aeropuerto de Italia. Aquí el cuenta cómo se conocieron y lo que ella ha representado en su vida.

4. Entrenaba a personas mayores (y se aburría). A los 18 años Kayla era una entrenadora profesional y cualificada que trabaja con personas de la tercera edad. Ella cree que frustraba y aburría a sus alumnas de entonces.

5. Está en la lista de las personas jóvenes más ricas del mundo desde 2016 y TIME la incluyó entre las 25 personas más influyentes de Internet.

6. Entre los 15 y 16 años le diagnosticaron una endometriosis, tuvo que someterse a una intervención quirúrgica y los médicos le dijeron que no podría hacer mucho más por su cuerpo, en términos de esfuerzos físicos. También le dijeron que probablemente no podría tener hijos. “Empecé a ir al gimnasio, a entrenar y a sentirme mejor conmigo misma. Cuando alguien lo está pasando mal me pide consejo y le digo que se asegure de estar sana, en forma y fuerte”.

Y además...

-Las 20 cuentas fitness de Instagram que debes seguir

-Lo que el amor ha unido que no lo separe el gimnasio: famosos que entrenan juntos

-Ejercicios eficaces para las zonas rebeldes: glúteos, muslos y vientre