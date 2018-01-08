Kit Harrington, protagonista de la serie de HBO 'Juego de Tronos', vivió un desagradable episodio en Nueva York horas antes de viajar a Los Ángeles para acudir a la ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro. El actor fue expulsado de un bar tras protagonizar una pelea.
Harrington, que según apunta el portal de noticias TMZ se encontraba en estado de embriaguez, se encontraba en un bar en Nueva York y se enfrentó a unos clientes, por lo que tuvo que ser invitado a salir del local.
En las imágenes que ha hecho públicas el citado portal de noticias, que también incluye un vídeo, Kit Harrington intenta irrumpir una partida de billar. Después, protagonizó una discusión con los miembtros de seguridad del bar. La información asegura que el actor llega a golpear la mesa y a sujetar los tacos con un gesto amenazante.
[Kit Harington thrown out of Barfly in NYC last night (5.Jan.2018)] SWIPE to see all 4️First of all, I think we all need to remember that Kit is human and stupid shit happens to the best of us. His reps have not yet made a comment. The video is at the end and I have also included the link to The Mirror’s article in my bio. But the gist of what happened as reads in the article, is Kit reportedly banged on the pool table, grabbed cues and got up in peoples faces as he demanded to play. He also warned fans asking for a selfie that they would be met with an icy refusal. He was physically removed from the venue but came back after being told to leave. *siiigghhhh* I can imagine Kit has been working very, very hard. And he has a relationship to keep up. We all get tired n cranky n then have some booze to relax and the next thing you know things have gotten out of hand. Kit is the same. Kit is not superhuman. He is simply HUMAN. And we all have moments. I think Kit deserves a pass. #CelebritiesAreHumanToo Plz credit if reposting x Your MamaKitten
De momento, Kit Harrington no ha hecho ningún comunicado sobre la trifulca en el bar. Tampoco lo han hecho sus representantes legales en su nombre.
'Juego de Tronos', la serie estrella de HBO, estrenará su octava temporada en 2019. Aunque aún no hay fecha concreta de estreno, se espera que no sea hasta finales del citado año cuando los millones de seguidores de la popular serie basada en la saga literaria 'Canción de hielo y fuego' puedan ver los nuevos episodios.
