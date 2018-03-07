Cinco aÃ±os de abortos, la sobrecogedora historia de Jeffrey Dean Morgan y Hilarie Burton para ser padres

Es mÃ¡s habitual de lo que parece, pero se ha convertido en un tema tabÃº. La fertilidad es caprichosa y estÃ¡ lejos de ser una ciencia exacta. Cada dÃa vemos a numerosas mujeres caminando orgullosas mostrando sus barriguitas y rellenamos las pÃ¡ginas del corazÃ³n anunciando sus embarazos sin darnos cuenta que detrÃ¡s hay otro gran nÃºmero de mujeres deseando convertirse en madres y no consiguen su objetivo sin entender porquÃ©. DecepciÃ³n, frustaciÃ³n y depresiÃ³n son los sentimientos que invaden a estas mujeres a las que la naturaleza parece dispuesta a negarles la maternidad.
Ahora, Hilarie Burton ha decidido contar su experiencia en un intento por animar a esas mujeres que han pasado por el mismo tormento que a ella le ha acompaÃ±ado en los Ãºltimos cinco aÃ±os. La actriz, que acaba de convertirse en madre, comparte en Instagram el dolor que ella y su marido, el tambiÃ©n actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan ('The Walking Dead', 'Posdata: te quiero', 'The Good Wife'), han tenido que sufrir hasta recibir a su "bebe milagro", la segunda en la familia.
"Pero antes de [contaros el nacimiento de George Virginia], hay algo que querrÃa decirles a todas las mujeres que estÃ¡n ahÃ fuera intentando [tener un bebÃ©]...", publica Burton al inicio de su relato. "Nos llevÃ³ mucho tiempo a Jeffrey y a mÃ tener este bebÃ©. La primera vez que me quedÃ© embarazada, nos costÃ³ aÃ±o y medio. Le sorprendÃ en Navidad con unas botas de bebÃ© de los Seahawks [el equipo de fÃºtbol americano de Seattle del que Dean Morgan es seguidor acÃ©rrimo]. Lloramos. Celebramos. Elegimos nombres. Y perdimos ese bebÃ©".
Lloraba al ver a las celebrities enseÃ±ando sus vientres. Lloraba de celos por lo fÃ¡cil que era para ellas"
"Tuvimos mÃ¡s pÃ©rdidas y, tal y como tantas parejas saben, fue devastador. TodavÃa lo es", aÃ±ade Burton. "Y cada maÃ±ana durante los cinco aÃ±os que nos costÃ³, abrÃa mi ordenador en la mesa de la cocina, veÃa las noticias y me amargaba al ver el interminable desfile de celebrities enseÃ±ando sus vientres de embarazadas y sus bebÃ©s. Lloraba de celos por lo fÃ¡cil que era para ellas. Â¿No sabÃa que algo podrÃa salir mal? Â¿No sabÃan que habÃa otras mujeres ahÃ fuera con dificultades [para tener hijos]? Me dolÃa ver las fiestas para bebÃ©s patrocinadas por corporaciones y las portadas de las revistas capitalizando este milagro humano que no nos estaba ocurriendo a nosotros".
"AsÃ que cuando empezÃ³ este [Ãºltimo] embarazo, fuimos cautelosos. No querÃa celebrar nada por miedo a gafarlo. No querÃa una fiesta para el bebÃ©. Controlaba el latido de su corazÃ³n todo el dÃa hasta el dÃa en el que naciÃ³. Y ahora que estÃ¡ aquÃ, sÃ³lo hago que quedarme maravillada mirÃ¡ndola durante todo el dÃa. La veo en los brazos de su padre y no asumo nada por dado. Grita como si estuvieran matando a alguien y yo sonrÃo porque estÃ¡ salvajemente viva".
La fertilidad es una cosa caprichosa"
"AsÃ que ahora que la gente sabe que estÃ¡ aquÃ, no quiero que su parto cause que ninguna otra mujer llore en la mesa de su cocina. Si algo, mi deseo es que restaure la esperanza en otros. La fertilidad es una cosa caprichosa. Y para las otras parejas ahÃ fuera que han tenido dÃas oscuros, queremos introduciros a nuestro milagroso bebÃ© y enviaros nuestro amor y apoyo para que encontrÃ©is el vuestro".
El esperanzador y, a la vez, sobrecogedor mensaje de la actriz ya acumula miles de "me gusta" y, seguro, seguirÃ¡ sumando mÃ¡s. Cuando vemos a una mujer o a un matrimonio de reciÃ©n casados que aun no tienen un bebÃ© y preguntamos insistentemente si es que no desean tener hijos, no debemos olvidar que cuando cierran las puertas de su casa el dolor por no recibir el milagro de la vida puede estar llenando de lÃ¡grimas su dÃa a dÃa.
As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions. And he's self aware enough to know his track record for "spilling the beans" isn't so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl's birth. But before I do that, there's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying..... It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking. And every morning of the five years it took us, I'd open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I'd grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies. I'd weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn't they know something could go wrong? Didn't they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn't happening for us. So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive. So now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours. Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.
