Cinco aÃ±os de abortos, la sobrecogedora historia de Jeffrey Dean Morgan y Hilarie Burton para ser padres

7 mar 2018

Es mÃ¡s habitual de lo que parece, pero se ha convertido en un tema tabÃº. La fertilidad es caprichosa y estÃ¡ lejos de ser una ciencia exacta. Cada dÃ­a vemos a numerosas mujeres caminando orgullosas mostrando sus barriguitas y rellenamos las pÃ¡ginas del corazÃ³n anunciando sus embarazos sin darnos cuenta que detrÃ¡s hay otro gran nÃºmero de mujeres deseando convertirse en madres y no consiguen su objetivo sin entender porquÃ©. DecepciÃ³n, frustaciÃ³n y depresiÃ³n son los sentimientos que invaden a estas mujeres a las que la naturaleza parece dispuesta a negarles la maternidad.

Ahora, Hilarie Burton ha decidido contar su experiencia en un intento por animar a esas mujeres que han pasado por el mismo tormento que a ella le ha acompaÃ±ado en los Ãºltimos cinco aÃ±os. La actriz, que acaba de convertirse en madre, comparte en Instagram el dolor que ella y su marido, el tambiÃ©n actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan ('The Walking Dead', 'Posdata: te quiero', 'The Good Wife'), han tenido que sufrir hasta recibir a su "bebe milagro", la segunda en la familia.

"Pero antes de [contaros el nacimiento de George Virginia], hay algo que querrÃ­a decirles a todas las mujeres que estÃ¡n ahÃ­ fuera intentando [tener un bebÃ©]...", publica Burton al inicio de su relato. "Nos llevÃ³ mucho tiempo a Jeffrey y a mÃ­ tener este bebÃ©. La primera vez que me quedÃ© embarazada, nos costÃ³ aÃ±o y medio. Le sorprendÃ­ en Navidad con unas botas de bebÃ© de los Seahawks [el equipo de fÃºtbol americano de Seattle del que Dean Morgan es seguidor acÃ©rrimo]. Lloramos. Celebramos. Elegimos nombres. Y perdimos ese bebÃ©".

Lloraba al ver a las celebrities enseÃ±ando sus vientres. Lloraba de celos por lo fÃ¡cil que era para ellas"

"Tuvimos mÃ¡s pÃ©rdidas y, tal y como tantas parejas saben, fue devastador. TodavÃ­a lo es", aÃ±ade Burton. "Y cada maÃ±ana durante los cinco aÃ±os que nos costÃ³, abrÃ­a mi ordenador en la mesa de la cocina, veÃ­a las noticias y me amargaba al ver el interminable desfile de celebrities enseÃ±ando sus vientres de embarazadas y sus bebÃ©s. Lloraba de celos por lo fÃ¡cil que era para ellas. Â¿No sabÃ­a que algo podrÃ­a salir mal? Â¿No sabÃ­an que habÃ­a otras mujeres ahÃ­ fuera con dificultades [para tener hijos]? Me dolÃ­a ver las fiestas para bebÃ©s patrocinadas por corporaciones y las portadas de las revistas capitalizando este milagro humano que no nos estaba ocurriendo a nosotros".

"AsÃ­ que cuando empezÃ³ este [Ãºltimo] embarazo, fuimos cautelosos. No querÃ­a celebrar nada por miedo a gafarlo. No querÃ­a una fiesta para el bebÃ©. Controlaba el latido de su corazÃ³n todo el dÃ­a hasta el dÃ­a en el que naciÃ³. Y ahora que estÃ¡ aquÃ­, sÃ³lo hago que quedarme maravillada mirÃ¡ndola durante todo el dÃ­a. La veo en los brazos de su padre y no asumo nada por dado. Grita como si estuvieran matando a alguien y yo sonrÃ­o porque estÃ¡ salvajemente viva".

La fertilidad es una cosa caprichosa"

"AsÃ­ que ahora que la gente sabe que estÃ¡ aquÃ­, no quiero que su parto cause que ninguna otra mujer llore en la mesa de su cocina. Si algo, mi deseo es que restaure la esperanza en otros. La fertilidad es una cosa caprichosa. Y para las otras parejas ahÃ­ fuera que han tenido dÃ­as oscuros, queremos introduciros a nuestro milagroso bebÃ© y enviaros nuestro amor y apoyo para que encontrÃ©is el vuestro".

El esperanzador y, a la vez, sobrecogedor mensaje de la actriz ya acumula miles de "me gusta" y, seguro, seguirÃ¡ sumando mÃ¡s. Cuando vemos a una mujer o a un matrimonio de reciÃ©n casados que aun no tienen un bebÃ© y preguntamos insistentemente si es que no desean tener hijos, no debemos olvidar que cuando cierran las puertas de su casa el dolor por no recibir el milagro de la vida puede estar llenando de lÃ¡grimas su dÃ­a a dÃ­a.

