11 ene 2019

Vello corporal femenino, ¿sí o no? Mientras sigue el eterno debate en 2019, hay otras personas que prefieren pasar a la acción gracias a 'januhairy' (juego de palabras en inglés entre "enero" y "peludo"), un movimiento que consiste en que las mujeres dejen crecer su pelo en cualquier parte del cuerpo durante el primer mes y por qué no, el resto del año.

Está arrasando en Instagram y se está extendiendo a países de todo el mundo como Estados Unidos, Canadá, España o Francia por el apoyo de muchas mujeres. Y aunque el mensaje esté calando en las redes sociales, hay que recordar que muchas famosas como Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Julia Roberts o Amaia Romero de 'OT 2017' ya han mostrado públicamente que no siempre se depilan.

La iniciativa fue creada desde Reino Unido por Laura Jackson, una joven estudiante de 21 años que dejó crecer su vello corporal para meterse en el personaje de una actuación. Su objetivo: promover el "body positive" y acabar con este problema todavía tabú en nuestra sociedad.

"Después de unas semanas, me empecé a sentir cómoda con mi pelo natural. También me empezó a gustar no tener que ir a depilarme. Me sentía liberada y más segura de mí misma pero algunas personas de mi alrededor no lo entendían. Con esto me di cuenta de que aún queda mucho por hacer, así que pensé en 'januhairy", explica Jackson en Instagram.

La joven también ha aclarado que no se trata de una campaña contra las personas que no ven el vello femenino como algo normal, si no más bien como un proyecto de empoderamiento para que todos aprendamos a respetar nuestros cuerpos y los del resto.

Inspirado en el movimiento 'movember' (cuando los chicos se dejan bigote en noviembre y donan dinero), 'januhairy' nació con el propósito de dar mucha guerra pero también con el fin de recaudar dinero para 'Body Gossip'. Una organización que combina arte y teatro para enseñar a los jovenes a aceptar su cuerpo más allá de los cánones aceptados por la sociedad. ¿Estamos ante un gran paso para el feminismo o todavía queda mucho por hacer?

No te pierdas...

-La primera marca de depilación que muestra el vello femenino

-'Body Positive': la belleza de las cicatrices

-Teorías sobre las axilas sin depilar de Gigi Hadid