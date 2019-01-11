Vello corporal femenino, ¿sí o no? Mientras sigue el eterno debate en 2019, hay otras personas que prefieren pasar a la acción gracias a 'januhairy' (juego de palabras en inglés entre "enero" y "peludo"), un movimiento que consiste en que las mujeres dejen crecer su pelo en cualquier parte del cuerpo durante el primer mes y por qué no, el resto del año.
Está arrasando en Instagram y se está extendiendo a países de todo el mundo como Estados Unidos, Canadá, España o Francia por el apoyo de muchas mujeres. Y aunque el mensaje esté calando en las redes sociales, hay que recordar que muchas famosas como Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Julia Roberts o Amaia Romero de 'OT 2017' ya han mostrado públicamente que no siempre se depilan.
La iniciativa fue creada desde Reino Unido por Laura Jackson, una joven estudiante de 21 años que dejó crecer su vello corporal para meterse en el personaje de una actuación. Su objetivo: promover el "body positive" y acabar con este problema todavía tabú en nuestra sociedad.
Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe
"Después de unas semanas, me empecé a sentir cómoda con mi pelo natural. También me empezó a gustar no tener que ir a depilarme. Me sentía liberada y más segura de mí misma pero algunas personas de mi alrededor no lo entendían. Con esto me di cuenta de que aún queda mucho por hacer, así que pensé en 'januhairy", explica Jackson en Instagram.
GOOD MORNING LADIES! Over the next few days we will be introducing you to some of the beautiful ladies taking part in januhairy. Today we have the gorgeous @fenellafox and here is her story. “I’ve been in the modelling industry since i turned 18 and the last 5 years haven’t shaved my legs and 2 years haven’t shaved my armpits - i’ve lost a lot of income and gained death threats from displaying my body hair publicly and regularly am told it’s disgusting to let my body do its natural thing and not remove the hair️ i feel like i’m constantly fighting some weird gender norm battle and would love more people on my side following me ” - To share your #januhairy story, send us a DM or email us at januhairy@hotmail.com!
La joven también ha aclarado que no se trata de una campaña contra las personas que no ven el vello femenino como algo normal, si no más bien como un proyecto de empoderamiento para que todos aprendamos a respetar nuestros cuerpos y los del resto.
Inspirado en el movimiento 'movember' (cuando los chicos se dejan bigote en noviembre y donan dinero), 'januhairy' nació con el propósito de dar mucha guerra pero también con el fin de recaudar dinero para 'Body Gossip'. Una organización que combina arte y teatro para enseñar a los jovenes a aceptar su cuerpo más allá de los cánones aceptados por la sociedad. ¿Estamos ante un gran paso para el feminismo o todavía queda mucho por hacer?
