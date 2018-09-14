La muerte del rapero Mac Miller a los 26 años de edad ha conmocionado al mundo de la música. Algo que hemos visto estos días a través de las redes sociales donde multitud de fans y compañeros del artista han querido compartir el dolor por su muerte y mostrar sus condolencias a la familia a través de las redes sociales. Una de las más esperadas fue la de su ex pareja Ariana Grande y ahora ha sido el turno del hermano de la cantante, Frankie Grande.
Frankie también ha querido decir adiós al que fue su amigo más cercano durante los años que duró el noviazgo de su hermana con el rapero. Un homenaje en redes sociales en el que recuerda una de las etapas más oscuras de su vida marcada por las adicciones. Unos problemas que asegura logró superar en gran parte gracias a la ayuda y el apoyo del fallecido rapero.
"Decir que tengo el corazón roto por la muerte de Malcolm se queda corto. Era un gran amigo y alguien maravilloso con mi hermana. Él fue la razón por la que acudí a un centro de rehabilitación donde pude desintoxicarme de una manera segura y dejar todos los medicamentos y el alcohol que consumía, cuando ni siquiera podía imaginarme la vida sin ellos. Ese fue el lugar en que encontré la red de apoyo que me mostró que vivir sin drogas era posible, y jamás lo habría descubierto de no ser por Malcolm", escribe el hermano de Ariana en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding. Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult... but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here... and I will continue to be here... for you... Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255
También explica que Malcolm siempre era el primero en celebrar sus pequeños éxitos de su etapa sin consumir y en prestarle un hombro en el que llorar cuando lo necesitaba.
"La adicción es una enfermedad terrible que sufren muchas personas como yo, y muchas -muchas de ellas- están perdiendo la batalla. Los que aún seguimos lidiando con ella debemos ser fuertes. Tenemos que seguir trabajando duro cada día y ayudarnos los unos a los otros. Malcolm, amigo mío, te echaremos mucho de menos. Sé que seguirás viéndome desde el cielo, y sintiéndote orgulloso por cada día que consiga permanecer sobrio... 453 días y contando. Gracias desde el fondo de mi corazón" concluye en dicho mensaje Frankie.
Más noticias relacionadas...
- La policía revela más datos sobre la muerte de Mac Miller
- Los fans de Mac Miller acusan a Ariana Grande de su muerte