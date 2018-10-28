'La tinta de mis ojos' ha sido el tÃtulo elegido para su primer libro. Aitana OcaÃ±a ha triunfado con su primera publicaciÃ³n y sus seguidores mÃ¡s fieles ya tienen en sus manos el libro de la exconcursante de 'OT'.
Con lo que Aitana OcaÃ±a seguro que no contaba es con una acusaciÃ³n de plagio. Al parecer, la joven se habrÃa inspirado para crear las ilustraciones del interior en unas imÃ¡genes de una artista. Ahora dicha artista, Bianca Castellar, se ha pronunciado al respecto: "Estoy muy molesta con este libro. Hace un par de dÃas que conozco esta situaciÃ³n y trato de procesar cÃ³mo me siento al respecto porque no es la primera vez que tengo problemas con la copia o manipulaciÃ³n de mi trabajo sin mi consentimiento. Es engaÃ±oso, y me hace preguntarme cuÃ¡ntos artistas han hecho esto. Me niego a guardar silencio sobre este problema, incluso si eso significa quemar puentes", ha escrito en Twitter muy molesta.
Poco despuÃ©s Aitana se ha pronunciado a travÃ©s de un comunicado en su perfil de Twitter. "En mi libro aparecen tres retratos. Dos de ellos estÃ¡n firmados por un documento de derechos de autor porque yo misma quise encargarme de que eso quedara listo y bien hecho. En cuanto al tercer retrato lo dibujÃ© hace dos aÃ±os con una fotografÃa y addemÃ¡s lo hice para mi blog de dibujo en segundo de bachillerato", ha afirmado, y ha proseguido: "Estuve buscando durante un tiempo de donde pude sacar esa fotografÃa y cuando la encontrÃ© de nuevo en tumblr no ponÃa ni de quien era ni quien era ella. Estuve pensando mucho si publicar ese dibujo o no y finalmente pensÃ© que al ser algo diferente a la fotografÃa no pasarÃa nada, error mÃo".
"Yo me pongo en contacto con la autora de la fotografÃa para que su reconocimiento pueda estar en el libro. Es lo mÃ¡s correcto y lo mÃ¡s coherente", ha finalizado.
I am extremely upset about this book. Iâ€™ve known about this situation for a couple of days now and Iâ€™ve been trying to process how I feel about it because this is not the first time that Iâ€™ve had issues with my work being copied or manipulated by others without my knowledge or consent for profit. Itâ€™s crazy because this is from JULY, and I am just now finding out thanks to a fan. Let me be extremely honest here, I am struggling as a creative. Being based in Virginia does not allow for me to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to me sometimes, and I work very hard from home to make a name for myself. I have a very small platform compared to the subjects that I photograph, and while my work may easily circulate without being credited, it does not excuse other creatives excluding me as the source when they are using my work as a base for theirs. My shot of Natalia (my sister) in the red sweater has been viewed by millions and reposted by the hundreds of thousands across the internet and social media. That image has been the subject of lectures in arts classes told to me by a professor from Milan and posted on hundreds of moodboards by big companies all around the world. I am TIRED of not being able to enjoy those accomplishments because I am not being given the credit that I deserve. This entertainer @aitanax puts in her post that she has put her illustrations alongside her poems in the book she has published. I wouldnâ€™t have been bothered by this had she stated that they were also alongside her versions of work she was inspired by. Itâ€™s misleading, and it makes me wonder how many other artists she has done this to. Iâ€™m making this post in hopes that she sees it, and that you all credit those that create, whether itâ€™s for you or your enjoyment as a fan. I have gotten booked for being tagged on big platforms, itâ€™s insane what something so small can do, and it costs you nothing! I refuse to stay silent on this problem, especially in the industry, even if it means burning bridges. #CallItOut #AitanaOcaÃ±a
