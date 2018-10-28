28 oct 2018

'La tinta de mis ojos' ha sido el tÃ­tulo elegido para su primer libro. Aitana OcaÃ±a ha triunfado con su primera publicaciÃ³n y sus seguidores mÃ¡s fieles ya tienen en sus manos el libro de la exconcursante de 'OT'.

Con lo que Aitana OcaÃ±a seguro que no contaba es con una acusaciÃ³n de plagio. Al parecer, la joven se habrÃ­a inspirado para crear las ilustraciones del interior en unas imÃ¡genes de una artista. Ahora dicha artista, Bianca Castellar, se ha pronunciado al respecto: "Estoy muy molesta con este libro. Hace un par de dÃ­as que conozco esta situaciÃ³n y trato de procesar cÃ³mo me siento al respecto porque no es la primera vez que tengo problemas con la copia o manipulaciÃ³n de mi trabajo sin mi consentimiento. Es engaÃ±oso, y me hace preguntarme cuÃ¡ntos artistas han hecho esto. Me niego a guardar silencio sobre este problema, incluso si eso significa quemar puentes", ha escrito en Twitter muy molesta.

Poco despuÃ©s Aitana se ha pronunciado a travÃ©s de un comunicado en su perfil de Twitter. "En mi libro aparecen tres retratos. Dos de ellos estÃ¡n firmados por un documento de derechos de autor porque yo misma quise encargarme de que eso quedara listo y bien hecho. En cuanto al tercer retrato lo dibujÃ© hace dos aÃ±os con una fotografÃ­a y addemÃ¡s lo hice para mi blog de dibujo en segundo de bachillerato", ha afirmado, y ha proseguido: "Estuve buscando durante un tiempo de donde pude sacar esa fotografÃ­a y cuando la encontrÃ© de nuevo en tumblr no ponÃ­a ni de quien era ni quien era ella. Estuve pensando mucho si publicar ese dibujo o no y finalmente pensÃ© que al ser algo diferente a la fotografÃ­a no pasarÃ­a nada, error mÃ­o".

"Yo me pongo en contacto con la autora de la fotografÃ­a para que su reconocimiento pueda estar en el libro. Es lo mÃ¡s correcto y lo mÃ¡s coherente", ha finalizado.

