El rapero R. Kelly se ha convertido en el centro de la polÃ©mica despuÃ©s de que se emitiese a comienzos de aÃ±o el documental 'Surviving R. Kelly', donde se revelan los supuestos abusos sexuales del artista hacia diversas mujeres.
Muchos han sido los famosos que han opinado sobre este polÃ©mico tema, tambiÃ©n Cara Delevingne. Pero ello le ha costado perder 50.000 seguidores en Instagram. "Ayer, vi el documental Sobreviviendo a R. Kelly y ahora me siento tan impactada y enfadada por ver lo lejos que ha llegado todo esto. Mi corazÃ³n estÃ¡ con todas las vÃctimas de sus abusos fÃsicos y psicolÃ³gicos, y con sus familias", escribiÃ³ la modelo.
"Este hombre es un depredador que se alimenta de su poder y en mi opiniÃ³n es peor que Harvey Weinstein y necesita asumir las consecuencias", continuÃ³, y terminÃ³ escribiendo: "Dejad de separar el arte del artista. Solo porque cante como un Ã¡ngel no significa que lo sea".
Ver esta publicaciÃ³n en Instagram
I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesnâ€™t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter
Sus palabras no gustaron a todo el mundo y poco despuÃ©s fue ella misma la que comunicÃ³ haber perdido miles de seguidores con una divertida imagen. "Esta soy yo despuÃ©s de darme cuenta de que desde ayer he perdido 50.000 seguidores tras escribir sobre @rkelly. Cada vez que digo algo que siento, algo en lo que creo de verdad, algo que otros podrÃan considerar controvertido, algo que hace que la gente se cuestione cosas, pierdo seguidores", escribiÃ³.
Ver esta publicaciÃ³n en Instagram
This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers. The followers I lose clearly donâ€™t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, itâ€™s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore! Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. Itâ€™s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly
