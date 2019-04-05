5 abr 2019

Su mensaje ha consternado a sus seguidores. Porque Hilaria Baldwin, que debÃ­a habernos informado, como ha hecho otras veces en las redes sociales, de su embarazo, lo que ha hecho ha sido dar la noticia de que puede que haya perdido el bebÃ© que estaba esperando junto a Alec.

Hilaria ha colgado una foto en ropa interior, tocÃ¡ndose levemente la tripa, y escribiendo al lado: "Quiero compartir con vosotros que probablemente estoy experimentado un aborto involuntario. Siempre me prometÃ­ que si me quedaba embarazada de nuevo, compartirÃ­a la noticia con vosotros rÃ¡pidamente, incluso si eso significa una pÃ©rdida pÃºblica".

Probablemente estoy experimentado un aborto involuntario"

"Siempre he sido muy abierta con todo lo de mi familia, fitness, embarazos... y no quiero guardar esto en secreto solo porque no sea tan positivo y brillante como el resto", continÃºa, advirtiendo que en todo momento ha tratado de ser clara con lo que le pasa en su vida con sus seguidores en Instagram.

"Pienso que es importante mostrar la verdad, porque mi trabajo es ayudar a la gente a ser mÃ¡s real y abierta. AdemÃ¡s no me da vergÃ¼enza esta experiencia. Quiero ser parte del esfuerzo por normalizar el aborto involuntario y eliminar el estigma que hay sobre ello. Hay mucho secretismo durante el primer trimestre. Y eso funciona para algunos, pero yo personalmente lo encuentro agotador. Tengo nÃ¡useas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo estÃ¡ cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo estÃ¡ bien, y realmente no es asÃ­. No quiero fingir mÃ¡s. Espero que me entendÃ¡is", se desahoga.

El embriÃ³n tiene latidos de corazÃ³n, pero no es fuerte"

"AsÃ­ que esto es lo que estÃ¡ pasando ahora: el embriÃ³n tiene latidos de corazÃ³n, pero no es fuerte, y el bebÃ© no estÃ¡ creciendo mucho. AsÃ­ que estamos esperando, y esto es lo difÃ­cil. Tanta incertidumbre... Pero las posibilidades son muy, muy pequeÃ±as de que sea un embarazo viable. Tengo completa confianza en que mi familia y yo vamos a superar esto, incluso si el viaje es difÃ­cil", detalla sobre su estado y el de ese niÃ±o que no sabe si llegarÃ¡ a nacer.

"Estoy muy feliz con mi increÃ­ble doctor, mis queridos amigos, y mi adorable familia... Mi marido y mis cuatro bebÃ©s sanos me ayudan a llevarlo juntos y tener la perspectiva de lo maravillosa que es la vida, incluso cuando en ocasiones parece fea. La suerte y la gratitud que siento por ser la mamÃ¡ de los bebÃ©s, es maravillosamente abrumadora y reconfortante. En sus comentarios, por favor sean amables. Me estoy sintiendo un poco frÃ¡gil y necesito apoyo. Espero que compartiendo esto pueda contribuir a crear conciencia sobre este tema tan sensible", concluye la mujer de Alec Baldwin.

