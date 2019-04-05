Su mensaje ha consternado a sus seguidores. Porque Hilaria Baldwin, que debÃa habernos informado, como ha hecho otras veces en las redes sociales, de su embarazo, lo que ha hecho ha sido dar la noticia de que puede que haya perdido el bebÃ© que estaba esperando junto a Alec.
Hilaria ha colgado una foto en ropa interior, tocÃ¡ndose levemente la tripa, y escribiendo al lado: "Quiero compartir con vosotros que probablemente estoy experimentado un aborto involuntario. Siempre me prometÃ que si me quedaba embarazada de nuevo, compartirÃa la noticia con vosotros rÃ¡pidamente, incluso si eso significa una pÃ©rdida pÃºblica".
Probablemente estoy experimentado un aborto involuntario"
"Siempre he sido muy abierta con todo lo de mi familia, fitness, embarazos... y no quiero guardar esto en secreto solo porque no sea tan positivo y brillante como el resto", continÃºa, advirtiendo que en todo momento ha tratado de ser clara con lo que le pasa en su vida con sus seguidores en Instagram.
"Pienso que es importante mostrar la verdad, porque mi trabajo es ayudar a la gente a ser mÃ¡s real y abierta. AdemÃ¡s no me da vergÃ¼enza esta experiencia. Quiero ser parte del esfuerzo por normalizar el aborto involuntario y eliminar el estigma que hay sobre ello. Hay mucho secretismo durante el primer trimestre. Y eso funciona para algunos, pero yo personalmente lo encuentro agotador. Tengo nÃ¡useas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo estÃ¡ cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo estÃ¡ bien, y realmente no es asÃ. No quiero fingir mÃ¡s. Espero que me entendÃ¡is", se desahoga.
El embriÃ³n tiene latidos de corazÃ³n, pero no es fuerte"
"AsÃ que esto es lo que estÃ¡ pasando ahora: el embriÃ³n tiene latidos de corazÃ³n, pero no es fuerte, y el bebÃ© no estÃ¡ creciendo mucho. AsÃ que estamos esperando, y esto es lo difÃcil. Tanta incertidumbre... Pero las posibilidades son muy, muy pequeÃ±as de que sea un embarazo viable. Tengo completa confianza en que mi familia y yo vamos a superar esto, incluso si el viaje es difÃcil", detalla sobre su estado y el de ese niÃ±o que no sabe si llegarÃ¡ a nacer.
"Estoy muy feliz con mi increÃble doctor, mis queridos amigos, y mi adorable familia... Mi marido y mis cuatro bebÃ©s sanos me ayudan a llevarlo juntos y tener la perspectiva de lo maravillosa que es la vida, incluso cuando en ocasiones parece fea. La suerte y la gratitud que siento por ser la mamÃ¡ de los bebÃ©s, es maravillosamente abrumadora y reconfortante. En sus comentarios, por favor sean amables. Me estoy sintiendo un poco frÃ¡gil y necesito apoyo. Espero que compartiendo esto pueda contribuir a crear conciencia sobre este tema tan sensible", concluye la mujer de Alec Baldwin.
Ver esta publicaciÃ³n en Instagram
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I donâ€™t want to keep this from you, just because it isnâ€™t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think itâ€™s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. Iâ€™m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fineâ€”and it truly isnâ€™t. I donâ€™t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isnâ€™t strong, and the baby isnâ€™t growing very much. So we waitâ€”and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babiesâ€™ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. Iâ€™m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. Iâ€™m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
MÃ¡s noticias sobre Hilaria Baldwin...
- Hilaria y Alec Baldwin, padres por cuarta vez
- Los problemas de salud de Hilaria Baldwin tras dar a luz a su cuarto hijo
- Alec Baldwin y Hilaria Baldwin publican la primera foto de su hijo reciÃ©n nacido