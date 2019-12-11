Milla Jovovich ha tenido sentimientos encontrados este año. El pasado mes de mayo, revelaba que había perdido el bebé que esperaba. A principios de agosto, la actriz pasaba de la desazón del aborto a la ilusión de estar gestando una nueva vida. Usaba Instagram para anunciar ese embarazo y, ahora, ha sido por la misma vía como ha reflexionado sobre la maternidad.
La actriz, que se encuentra en la recta final del embarazo, ha compartido una serie de fotografías con sus hijas, Ever y Dashiel, y al lado ha escrito unas bonitas palabras sobre la maternidad. Esa experiencia que, muy pronto, volverá a sentir desde el principio del proceso: cuando le pongan a su tercer bebé en los brazos.
"Es difícil creer que las vacaciones están sobre nosotros una vez más. Ha sido un año difícil, lleno de división y controversia para este país y el extranjero. Mucha gente está enojada. Mucha gente está triste. La falta de vivienda está en su punto más alto aquí en Los Ángeles. Es difícil conducir y ver personas literalmente tratando de sobrevivir", comienza Jovovich explicando la magia de ser madre.
"Si tiene algunos dólares adicionales para ayudar, los organizadores de LA on Cloud9 tienen un enlace en su biografía para comprar suministros que los ayudarán a llevar artículos importantes a las personas sin hogar y sus mascotas para que su existencia sea un poco más cómoda. Ver tanto sufrimiento me da ganas de pasar el mayor tiempo posible con mis hijas y hacer cosas que pongan las sonrisas hermosas en sus rostros que tienen en estas fotos", aprovecha para promocionar esta causa solidaria a la que apoya.
"Es maravilloso ver que el amor entre ellas crece todos los días y ver a mi hija mayor intensificando cada vez más su papel de hermana mayor. Creo que después de que perdimos nuestro último embarazo, Ever es tan consciente de cuán bendecidos estamos hoy de tener otro bebé, realmente la hizo crecer de la mejor manera posible y quiere ayudar tanto como puede", prosigue antes de añadir: "Está tratando tanto de demostrar que será lo suficientemente madura como para manejar al nuevo bebé, ha sacado a la pequeña mamá de la forma en que trata a su hermana menor".
"No puedo decir lo valioso que es porque puedo ver de primera mano las lecciones que les estamos enseñando a nuestras niñas que dan fruto en la forma en que se tratan entre sí y a las personas que las rodean. Con cuidado, amor y respeto. Estoy muy agradecido por mis increíbles hijas. La felicidad que traen es indescriptible. Fuimos a patinar sobre hielo juntos, lo cual fue muy divertido. Atesoro mucho estos momentos. Al escuchar sus alegres gritos y risas. Al verlos sonriendo tan grande. Apreciada, apreciada, apreciada", termina ese canto a su faceta como madre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It’s hard to believe that the holidays are upon us once again. It’s been a tough year, full of division and controversy for this country and abroad. Many people are angry. Many people are sad. Homelessness is at an all time high here in Los Angeles. It’s difficult to drive around and see people literally trying to survive. If you have a few extra dollars to help, the organizers from @laoncloud9 have a link in their bio to buy supplies that will help them get important items to homeless people and their pets to make their existence a little more comfortable. Seeing so much suffering makes me want to spend as much time with my kids as possible and do things that put the gorgeous smiles on their faces that they have in these pictures. It’s so wonderful to see the love between them grow everyday and to see my eldest really stepping up to her role as big sister more and more. I think after we lost our last pregnancy, Ever is so hyper aware of how blessed we are today to be having another baby, it’s really made her grow up in the best way possible and want to help as much as she can. She’s trying so hard to prove that she will be mature enough to handle the new baby, it’s brought the little mama out in the way she treats her younger sister. I can’t tell you how precious it is because I get to see first hand the lessons we are teaching our girls bear fruit in the way they treat each other and the people around them. With care, love and respect. I’m so grateful for my amazing children. The happiness they bring is indescribable. We went ice skating together which was so fun. I treasure these moments so much. Hearing their joyful screams and laughter. Seeing them smiling so big. Appreciating. Appreciating. Appreciating. #holidayspirit #sisters