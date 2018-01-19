La madre de Justin Bieber le echa una mano con su suegra

A la madre de Selena Gomez no le ha hecho ni pizca de gracia que su hija y Justin Bieber se hayan dado una nueva oportunidad. Quizás ella, que vivió el desamor de juventud, no quiera volver a ver a la actriz sufrir y por eso es reticente a que hayan retomado la relación.
Así que, la madre de él ha colgado un mensaje en Instagram ensalzando las virtudes de Justin para ver si, así, a su consuegra se le ablanda el corazón y, como Selena, le da una nueva oportunidad para demostrar que ha cambiado.
Al lado de una imagen de ambos con el mar de fondo, Pattie Mallette ha escrito: "Admiro tu carácter y tu integridad. Lo maravillosamente maduro y sabio que eres a pesar de tu edad".
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
Tu corazón es oro"
"Eres tan divertido que a veces incluso me descubro riéndome en alto yo sola recordando alguna cosa que has dicho o hecho. Y tu corazón es oro. Te quiero hasta la luna y más. Postdata: ¿He dicho ya lo orgullosa que estoy de ti?", añade.
¿Será argumento suficiente para que la madre de su chica le vea con buenos ojos?
