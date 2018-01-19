Vocento 15 Aniversario

La madre de Justin Bieber le echa una mano con su suegra

Pattie Mallete, madre de Justin Bieber, se deshace en elogios hacia su hijo mientras la madre de Selena Gomez no acepta su relación.

Esta es la foto con la que la madre de Justin Bieber ha querido piropearle en la red.
A la madre de Selena Gomez no le ha hecho ni pizca de gracia que su hija y Justin Bieber se hayan dado una nueva oportunidad. Quizás ella, que vivió el desamor de juventud, no quiera volver a ver a la actriz sufrir y por eso es reticente a que hayan retomado la relación.

Así que, la madre de él ha colgado un mensaje en Instagram ensalzando las virtudes de Justin para ver si, así, a su consuegra se le ablanda el corazón y, como Selena, le da una nueva oportunidad para demostrar que ha cambiado.

Al lado de una imagen de ambos con el mar de fondo, Pattie Mallette ha escrito: "Admiro tu carácter y tu integridad. Lo maravillosamente maduro y sabio que eres a pesar de tu edad".

Tu corazón es oro"

"Eres tan divertido que a veces incluso me descubro riéndome en alto yo sola recordando alguna cosa que has dicho o hecho. Y tu corazón es oro. Te quiero hasta la luna y más. Postdata: ¿He dicho ya lo orgullosa que estoy de ti?", añade.

¿Será argumento suficiente para que la madre de su chica le vea con buenos ojos?

