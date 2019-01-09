Maryam Remias se ha convertido en una de las 'influencers' de belleza más populares del momento en redes sociales y una de las 'instagramers' que más nos han impresionado por su honestidad y valentía. Esta maquilladora nacida en Irán y residente en Los Ángeles, experta también en arte y diseño gráfico, lanza en cada una de sus publicaciones y tutoriales de maquillaje un potente mensaje de aceptación tengas la edad que tengas.
Tanto es así que otra de las cosas en las que esta 'instagramer' ha insistido es en la aceptación de algo tan natural como las canas y su transición al pelo gris. Algo que ha ido compartiendo a través de sus diferentes videos de Youtube y que defiende en la mayoría de sus publicaciones en las redes sociales.
Publicaciones en las que también hemos podido encontrar algunos de los 'looks' de maquillaje más inspiradores y atrevidos. De hecho se decanta incluso con maquillajes de fiesta con brilli brilli, ojos ahumados, eyeliners de infarto, pestañas postizas o colores súper llamativos ¡Todo vale!
The grey hair movement is going strong! It's amazing to see ladies on social media spreading the grey/silver hair movement. . When I started my transition 4 years ago because of allergies to chemicals in permanent hair color, I never thought a grey hair movement was about to happen. . Adding a semipermanent color to the ends of my hair makes me feel colorful and playful. I love love the contrast of bright colors against my white hair. . Here to help other women going through the transition of natural grey hair. So glad for this movement. . . . Makeup used for this look: . @coverfx Custom Enhance Drops shade Sunlight. . @lancomeofficial Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation shade 360 BIS N. . @thebalm Cabanaboy Shadow/Blush. . @physiciansformula Butter Bronzer shade deep bronzer. . @eylureofficial x @vegas_nay Easy Elegance Lashes. . @meltcosmetics Lipstick shade Laced on top of a lip liner. . . . . . . #beautyblogging #blogspot #beautyvlogger #whitehair #greyhair#grayhair #grayhairdontcare #greyhairdontcare #whitehairdontcare #grombre
Algunos de sus vídeos van con truco de maquillaje incluido:
Love this quote “Although beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, the feeling of being beautiful exists solely in the mind of the beheld” - Martha Beck. . I use this brush trick when I don’t want to dirty too many brushes . . . Makeup used in this tutorial: . @pop_beauty Eye Magenta primer. . @tartecosemtics Tartelette Amazonia Clay Matte Palette . @hudabeauty Gemstone obsession palette. . @the_balmcosmetics Mad Lash Mascara . @toofaced Melted Matte-tallic liquid lipstick in Pillow Talk. . @pixibeauty Liquid Fairy Light in Passion Light. . @beautyblender Sapphire sponge. . . Music by @nonflmusic - Smile. . . . #hudabeauty #pixibypetra #toofaced #bounceworthy #beautyhacks #grayhair #instabeautyblogger #makeupmafia #grayhairdontcare #greyhair #1minutemakeup #over40 #beautyover40
Y en otros no faltan los consejos para una aplicación mucho más rápida, en este caso de las pestañas postizas:
Quick False lashes application I promise it can be as easy as applying lipstick if you practice . . First measure the lashes against your eyes lids, if it’s too long trim from the end of each lash band. . Apply one coat of mascara to the base of your lashes. . Put some glue along the band, add extra glue to the ends of the lash to make sure there the edges don’t lift through the day. Wait 10 seconds or so for the glue to get a little tackier. . Grab the lash in the center with tweezers, while looking down into your mirror place the lashed to the center of your lash line. Once it’s placed in the center, stick the outter end of the lash then the inner corner. . Press the falsies to your lashes with tweezer or your fingers to make sure they blend together. . . Makeup used for this look: . @meltcosmetics Smoke Sessions eyeshadow palette. . @itcosmetics Liner Love shade Midnight Navy. . @milkmakeup Kush Mascara shade black. . @shophudabeauty Samantha Lashes #7. . . . Music by @soulfulxnature - Neon Nights. . . . . . . #falselashes #lashoftheday #meltcosmetics #meltsmokesessions #falsies #hudabeauty
Con más de 80 mil seguidores en Instagram y ya casi 9 mil suscriptores en Youtube, Maryam Remias ya figura como una de las 'instagramers' del momento gracias a sus vídeos de maquillaje para mujeres maduras.
Nosotras ya hemos fichado nuestros 'looks' de maquillaje favoritos ¿Y tú? ¿Te atreverías a copiar alguno de sus maquillajes?
