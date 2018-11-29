29 nov 2018

Katy Perry ha compartido en su Instagram una de las despedidas más duras que le ha tocado vivir en los últimos años. Angelica Cob-Baehler, una de sus mejores amigas , falleció el pasado 21 de noviembre como consecuencia de un cáncer.

La cantante compartió en su perfil de Instagram una serie de imágenes en las que rememoraba algunos de los mejores momentos que ha vivido con su amiga, y en el pie de foto plasmó una emotiva despedida. Aunque la vida de los famosos diste un poco de la nuestra, en ocasiones pasan por los mismos duros momentos. Angelica fue un gran apoyo para Katy Perry en su carrera, y eso, sumado a su estrecha amistad, la cantante no lo olvidará nunca.

"Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place" -"Hace seis días, una de mis grandes campeonas y verdaderas amigas, Angelica Cob-Baehler, se fue de este lugar"-, comenzaba diciendo Katy Perry en una de sus publicaciones más conmovedoras y sinceras.

Katy Perry conoció a la ejecutiva de la industria musical Angelica Cob-Baehler durante su trayectoria en Columbia Records. Desde entonces, creció una amistad entre ellas en la que Katy llegó a considerarla "como una hermana mayor". En su publicación también hizo mención al ángel que no sólo se esconde en el nombre de Angelica, sino que aprovechó para animar a sus seguidores a donar en Thanksgiving en la organización benéfica favorita de Cob-Baehler.

