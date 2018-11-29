Katy Perry ha compartido en su Instagram una de las despedidas más duras que le ha tocado vivir en los últimos años. Angelica Cob-Baehler, una de sus mejores amigas , falleció el pasado 21 de noviembre como consecuencia de un cáncer.
La cantante compartió en su perfil de Instagram una serie de imágenes en las que rememoraba algunos de los mejores momentos que ha vivido con su amiga, y en el pie de foto plasmó una emotiva despedida. Aunque la vida de los famosos diste un poco de la nuestra, en ocasiones pasan por los mismos duros momentos. Angelica fue un gran apoyo para Katy Perry en su carrera, y eso, sumado a su estrecha amistad, la cantante no lo olvidará nunca.
"Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place" -"Hace seis días, una de mis grandes campeonas y verdaderas amigas, Angelica Cob-Baehler, se fue de este lugar"-, comenzaba diciendo Katy Perry en una de sus publicaciones más conmovedoras y sinceras.
Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials. I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family. We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no shit-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she “stole my files” from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family. I have procrastinated posting this because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don’t believe people ever really die - she just had to leave that body behind. Out of body, and full of spirit now. Sadly, she also left behind two amazing young girls, and an incredible husband who was the definition of ROCK through this whole process. As for me, I’ll never let them forget that Angelica embodied the angel in her name, was a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being. I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli’s, let’s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio. She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli
Katy Perry conoció a la ejecutiva de la industria musical Angelica Cob-Baehler durante su trayectoria en Columbia Records. Desde entonces, creció una amistad entre ellas en la que Katy llegó a considerarla "como una hermana mayor". En su publicación también hizo mención al ángel que no sólo se esconde en el nombre de Angelica, sino que aprovechó para animar a sus seguidores a donar en Thanksgiving en la organización benéfica favorita de Cob-Baehler.
