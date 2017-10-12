12 oct 2017

Durante toda la semana se han sudecido las denuncias pÃºblicas contra el productor y ganador de seis Oscar Harvey Weinstein por acoso sexual. A los relatos de Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow o Ashley Judd, se une ahora el de Cara Delevingne.

Ha sido a travÃ©s de Instagram como la actriz y modelo ha compartido lo que para ella ha sido una carga. Cara explica cÃ³mo el productor le propuso hacer un trÃ­o con Ã©l y otra mujer en un hotel de Nueva York.

Delevingne relata cÃ³mo accediÃ³ a subir a su habitaciÃ³n, a pesar de que le incomÃ³ el tono en el que hablaba de las relaciones que habia tenido con otras mujeres. Harvey le dijo que el coche que tenÃ­a que trasladarla hasta su hotel iba a tardar y que subiera a su habitaciÃ³n.

Era reacia a hablar... No querÃ­a hacerle daÃ±o a su familia"

"Cuando lleguÃ© me sentÃ­ aliviada al encontrar a otra mujer en la habitaciÃ³n y sentÃ­ inmediatamente que estaba a salvo", cuenta. Pero acto seguido revela: "Nos pidiÃ³ que nos besÃ¡ramos y ella comenzÃ³ a hacer ciertos avances en su direcciÃ³n. Me levantÃ© deprisa y le preguntÃ© si sabÃ­a que podÃ­a cantar. Y empecÃ© a cantar... PensÃ© que harÃ­a la situaciÃ³n mejor... MÃ¡s profesional... Como una audiciÃ³n... Estaba tan nerviosa".

En un momento dado, ella sintiÃ³ que era el momento de marcharse, pero Weinstein se puso delante de la puerta e intentÃ³ besarla. Cara confiesa que, despuÃ©s de esa noche, a pesar de haberse resistido, consiguiÃ³ un papel para una pelÃ­cula producida por Harvey: "Siento que no me merezco el papel. Era reacia a hablar... no querÃ­a hacerle daÃ±o a su familia".

Ahora que la caja de Pandora parece haberse abierto, veremos quiÃ©n es la siguiente estrella de Hollywood que sale a denunciar al que se ha convertido, como ha sentenciado Meryl Streep, en "un dios caÃ­do". La consternaciÃ³n se apoderado de un Hollywood que no puede mirar hacia otro lado.

