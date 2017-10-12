Durante toda la semana se han sudecido las denuncias pÃºblicas contra el productor y ganador de seis Oscar Harvey Weinstein por acoso sexual. A los relatos de Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow o Ashley Judd, se une ahora el de Cara Delevingne.
Ha sido a travÃ©s de Instagram como la actriz y modelo ha compartido lo que para ella ha sido una carga. Cara explica cÃ³mo el productor le propuso hacer un trÃo con Ã©l y otra mujer en un hotel de Nueva York.
Delevingne relata cÃ³mo accediÃ³ a subir a su habitaciÃ³n, a pesar de que le incomÃ³ el tono en el que hablaba de las relaciones que habia tenido con otras mujeres. Harvey le dijo que el coche que tenÃa que trasladarla hasta su hotel iba a tardar y que subiera a su habitaciÃ³n.
Era reacia a hablar... No querÃa hacerle daÃ±o a su familia"
"Cuando lleguÃ© me sentÃ aliviada al encontrar a otra mujer en la habitaciÃ³n y sentÃ inmediatamente que estaba a salvo", cuenta. Pero acto seguido revela: "Nos pidiÃ³ que nos besÃ¡ramos y ella comenzÃ³ a hacer ciertos avances en su direcciÃ³n. Me levantÃ© deprisa y le preguntÃ© si sabÃa que podÃa cantar. Y empecÃ© a cantar... PensÃ© que harÃa la situaciÃ³n mejor... MÃ¡s profesional... Como una audiciÃ³n... Estaba tan nerviosa".
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call fromâ€Ž Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
En un momento dado, ella sintiÃ³ que era el momento de marcharse, pero Weinstein se puso delante de la puerta e intentÃ³ besarla. Cara confiesa que, despuÃ©s de esa noche, a pesar de haberse resistido, consiguiÃ³ un papel para una pelÃcula producida por Harvey: "Siento que no me merezco el papel. Era reacia a hablar... no querÃa hacerle daÃ±o a su familia".
Ahora que la caja de Pandora parece haberse abierto, veremos quiÃ©n es la siguiente estrella de Hollywood que sale a denunciar al que se ha convertido, como ha sentenciado Meryl Streep, en "un dios caÃdo". La consternaciÃ³n se apoderado de un Hollywood que no puede mirar hacia otro lado.
