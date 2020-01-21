21 ene 2020

El huracán del Megxit está asolando los cimientos de la monarquía británica. Tanto es así, que después del discurso del Príncipe Harry explicando los motivos que les ha llevado a Meghan Markle y a él a dar un paso atrás en sus tareas oficiales, Isabel II no acudió a a recepción para celebrar la cumbre de inversión Reino Unido - África en el Palacio de Buckingham. Pero que no cunda el pánico: Kate Middleton se ha erigido como perfecta sustituta de la Reina, y su look volvió a estar a la altura de las circunstancias.

Kate Middleton parece haberse propuesto que no echemos de menos a Meghan Markle, y sus últimos looks son el mejor ejemplo: de este maravilloso abrigo a su vestido de las rebajas de Zara. En esta ocasión, la Duquesa de Cambridge ha apostado todas sus fichas de estilo al rojo y ha estrenado un vestido joya de Needle&Treadle que le sentaba como un guante.

Para presidir su primera recepción en solitario junto al Príncipe Guillermo Kate Middleton no ha querido pasar desapercibida, y ha derrochado elegancia con este vestido midi en rojo con bordados joya, cuerpo entallado, falda con maravillosa caída y mangas transparentes. Como complementos, la Duquesa de Cambridge solo ha necesitado unos salones de ante a juego de Gianvito Ross y un clutch en el mismo tono de Jenny Packham.

La Reina Isabel II puede estar tranquila: de momento, Kate Middleton parece que es un buen salvavidas para la Casa Real.