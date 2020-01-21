El huracán del Megxit está asolando los cimientos de la monarquía británica. Tanto es así, que después del discurso del Príncipe Harry explicando los motivos que les ha llevado a Meghan Markle y a él a dar un paso atrás en sus tareas oficiales, Isabel II no acudió a a recepción para celebrar la cumbre de inversión Reino Unido - África en el Palacio de Buckingham. Pero que no cunda el pánico: Kate Middleton se ha erigido como perfecta sustituta de la Reina, y su look volvió a estar a la altura de las circunstancias.
Kate Middleton parece haberse propuesto que no echemos de menos a Meghan Markle, y sus últimos looks son el mejor ejemplo: de este maravilloso abrigo a su vestido de las rebajas de Zara. En esta ocasión, la Duquesa de Cambridge ha apostado todas sus fichas de estilo al rojo y ha estrenado un vestido joya de Needle&Treadle que le sentaba como un guante.
Para presidir su primera recepción en solitario junto al Príncipe Guillermo Kate Middleton no ha querido pasar desapercibida, y ha derrochado elegancia con este vestido midi en rojo con bordados joya, cuerpo entallado, falda con maravillosa caída y mangas transparentes. Como complementos, la Duquesa de Cambridge solo ha necesitado unos salones de ante a juego de Gianvito Ross y un clutch en el mismo tono de Jenny Packham.
La Reina Isabel II puede estar tranquila: de momento, Kate Middleton parece que es un buen salvavidas para la Casa Real.